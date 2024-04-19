Liberia: Senate Wants Pre-Paid Meters for Govt

Monrovia — The Senate Committee on Public Corporation and Land, Mines, Energy, Natural Resources, and Environment has recommended to the plenary that the Liberia Electricity Corporation give prepaid meters to all government entities and agencies.

The majority of senators say prepaid meters are necessary for government entities because most government officials usually leave appliances on in their various offices.

Senators said most government entities and agencies are not managing energy well, which is one factor causing the government to owe the LEC.

Speaking on Thursday, April 18, on behalf of the committee, Senator Albert T. Chie said the prepaid meters will help the corporation since the government is indebted to it.

He notes that the prepaid meters will enable government entities to buy current like is done to the private sector, enabling the government not to be indebted.

Senator Chie continues that stakeholders should prioritize privatizing the energy sector and that the LEC consider providing meters to customers who wish to acquire them.

He suggests that "a certain percentage on the sale of electricity is set aside in an escrow account for the servicing of LEC debts, and other Energy Providers be encouraged to invest in the sector to do away with the current monopoly in the sector."

He urges the corporation to strengthen it public relations mechanism to provide routine awareness to her customers.

Senator Chie recalls that during their engagement with Chief Executive Office Monie R. Captan, he told senators that the Load Power Shedding of Electricity by LEC cannot be attributed to huge debt owed by LEC; rather, Mr. Captan attributed this to CI Energies that had a major breakdown in their power generation, which prevented them from providing electricity to customers.

"LEC CEO Captan informs us that the breakdown did not affect Liberia alone, but Mall and other countries to which Cl Energies had been providing electricity. According to CEO Captan, this situation (Load Power Shedding) is further worsened by the breakdown of the power generators at the Bushrod Island Plant and three of the turbines at the Mount Coffee Hydro," he explains.

Chie notes that Captan told the committee that the issue of constant and frequent fire disasters can be attributed to the use of sub-standard wires, experienced technicians, and the non-use of standardized breakers to regulate any potential surge in electricity.