Nigeria: 'EFCC Cell Is Big Man's Place,' Cubana Chief Priest Counsels Invited Suspects

Cubana Chief Preist gave his counsel in an Instagram to suspects who have received EFCC invitations.

Fresh from EFCC custody after he got N10 million bail regarding his naira abuse trial, Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has drummed support for the activities of the EFCC.

The socialite was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of naira abuse filed against him by the anti-graft agency.

Since his arrest and trial, celebrities like Portable have publicly apologised to the EFCC for abusing the naira in the past.

On Thursday, it was widely reported that a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, was declared wanted by the EFCC after he evaded arrest and snubbed a court hearing scheduled for his arraignment on N80 billion charges.

However, in an Instagram post on Thursday, Cubana Chief Priest posted a photo of the EFCC logo and eulogised the agency.

He remarked that the eagle in EFCC's logo symbolises the EFCC's ability to soar high and capture individuals, no matter where they hide.

Surrender

He told Nigerians there was no need to run when EFCC invited them, as he admonished them to honour such invitations.

Making a case for the agency, he stated that they (EFCC officials) "don't bite or beat; they only investigate and prosecute."

Cubana Chief Priest revealed that in EFCC cell, there is a bed, toilet, and bathroom, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served.

He wrote, "The Eagle will always fly so high to catch you wherever you hide, No need to run when @officialefcc invites you, just pull up and answer them, they don't bite, they don't beat, they only investigate and prosecute.

"For their cell bed dey, toilet & bathroom Dey, even breakfast, lunch & dinner is served so tell me why are you running.... how long will you run....na big man location Efcc Be. For me, It's a status symbol."

Past arrest

This isn't the first time Cubana would be detained by the EFCC.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that EFCC operatives apprehended him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in April 2022.

He was detained while attempting to board a flight to Owerri, the capital of Imo State, over cases related to money laundering and tax fraud.

The socialite was in EFCC custody for days and had even spent his birthday in their custody.

However, he was released on 4 April 2022, to the cheers of his fans, followers, friends, colleagues, and lovers.