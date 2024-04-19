Nigeria: Protest in Anambra Community Over Alleged Distortion of History

Tension is mounting in Umuanuta kindred of Uruoji village, Nri, in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State following alleged distortion of the history of the community in a published document that excluded Umuanuta.

The development has caused disquiet in the area, with the leadership of Umuanuta calling for the correction of the anomaly for peace to reign.

In the said publication titled, "All the villages and kindred in Nri", Umuanuta was conspicuously missing, prompting the people to embark on a protest in the town.

Chairman of Umuanuta kindred, John Jideobi, in a terse statement he copied to the President General of Nri Progress Union (NPU), said: "Our attention has been drawn to the publication of Omenana Na Odinana Nri, written by Chukwudi Nwokoye and Charles Chizoba Chukwura in which Umuanuta Kindred of Uruoji village Nri was conspicuously and mischievously not mentioned as a Kindred of Uruoji village.

This is capable of creating more tension in the already volatile village and Nri community in general.

Jideobi said, however, that his people would not like to go into the controversies and ridiculous procedural errors and fiasco that surrounded the purported Anuta creation in Nri, since the matter is with a court of competent jurisdiction, to avoid any act of contempt of the court. He also expressed happiness that the authors agreed in the book that there are three villages in Agukwu section of Nri when they stated that there are two Ogwemuo units for easy administration of Nri.