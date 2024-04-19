Nigeria: IGP Withdraws All Policemen Attached to Kogi Ex-Gov, Yahaya Bello

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police officers attached to the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The order for the withdrawal was contained in a police wireless message.

Bello was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 18 after his absence from the federal high court in Abuja "stalled his arraignment."

The document with reference number: "CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 partly reads, "IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

"Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance."

Recall that the Nigerian Immigration Service had earlier placed the former governor on its watchlist after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, declared him wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn.

In a statement signed by DS Umar, assistant comptroller of immigration, on behalf of Kemi Nandap, comptroller-general of the NIS, the agency said, "I am directed to inform you that the above-named person has been placed on the watch list.

"Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

"If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action."

Vanguard earlier reported that the presidency has asked Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and get a good lawyer to defend himself.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this on his X account on Thursday.

Reacting to a post declaring Bello wanted on the EFCC's X account, Onanuga said it is better for the former Kogi governor to submit himself and get a good lawyer.

"Yahaya Bello, where will you run to? It's better you submit yourself to the EFCC and get a good lawyer," he said.