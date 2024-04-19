Nigeria: Police Foil Attack in Katsina, Neutralise Suspected Bandit

Police operatives in Katsina foiled an attack on Sabuwa town, headquarters of Sabuwa local government area of the state, neutralizing one suspected bandit.

The police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that on April 17, 2024, at about 5p.m., information was received that some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, on motorcycles, were riding toward Sabuwa town with the intent to attack.

Upon receipt of the report, he said, the DPO Sabuwa mobilised a team of operatives, consisting of men from Operation Sharan Daji and the Community Watch Corps, who responded to the scene.

"They engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully foiled the planned attack.

"However, a member of the Community Watch Corps sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention," he said.

The PPRO revealed that in the course of scanning the scene, the body of one suspected bandit that was neutralised was recovered.

He added that one walkie-talkie and a hand grenade were also recovered from the scene.

Aliyu quoted the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, as urging the public to promptly continue to report anyone seen with a bullet wound, as some of the suspects escaped with gunshot injuries.

He further urged residents of the state to continue to provide vital information about criminal activities in their respective areas of the state.

The commissioner reiterated the command's commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and property of people of the state. (NAN)