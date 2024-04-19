Nigeria: Police Rescue Three Children, Arrest Grandmother for Locking Them Up - Official

"The three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.

The Police Command in Lagos State says three children, allegedly locked up in a room by their grandmother, have been rescued and the woman arrested.

The command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the infants, a girl and two boys, who are aged between two and four, were rescued by the Ikotun Police Division on Wednesday which received information at about 4.00 p.m. from members of the public.

He said that they were allegedly locked up by their grandmother (name withheld), around the Agodi Egbe Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The spokesperson said a team of anti-crime detectives immediately moved to the scene, rescued the children and took them to the station.

"The three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.

"The suspect was arrested, while the infants will be transferred for proper treatment and care. Investigation is ongoing," he said.

(NAN)