Liberia: House's Chairperson On Gender Wants Criminal Court 'B' Judge Impeached

The Representative of Bong County District #6, Moima Briggs Mensah, has asked the Plenary of the House of Representatives to impeach Criminal Court 'B' Judge Nelson Chinneh for bringing the Judiciary and the entire Government of Liberia into disrepute, following his acquittal of the American Missionary, Lucas Richards who was on trial for the attempted murder of his Liberian wife, Jessica Lloyd.

In her communication delivered during the Thursday, April 18, 2024 session, Rep. Mensah, who is the House's Chairperson on Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the acquittal of Lucas Richards, who was accused of attempting to murder his Liberian wife Jessica Lloyd in September 2023, was a justice derailed or denied.

"I have the honor to present my compliments and wish to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern. In his Annual Message, H.E. Joseph N. Boakai stated that "our justice system, which is meant to protect the innocent and punish the guilty, has been marred by inefficiency, corruption and lack of public trust," Rep. Mensah said.

She argued in her communication to Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa that on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 that Liberians in and out of the country realized a shocking truth of the averment, in which a young Liberian lady was left vulnerable to the justice system, when her (alleged) assailant, with all the evidence adduced, was found not guilty and acquitted by the judge in Criminal Court 'B'.

"This verdict met the appalling despair of thousands of Liberians across the country and many around the world," Rep. Mensah said.

She added: "Mr. Speaker, it is the responsibility of this Legislature to conduct oversight across the entire Government, and where justice is derailed or denied, we must act.

"Therefore, I request that Plenary conducts an inquiry that may lead to the impeachment of the judge in question for bringing the Judiciary and the entire Government to disrepute."

In a motion, Rep. Ruggy Barry of Montserrado County District #1, proffered that the House's Judiciary Committee should investigate Rep. Mensah's communication, which was amended by Rep. Musa Bility of Nimba County District #7 and Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh of Bong County District #7 that the prosecutor, including the Ministry of Justice and the Gongloe and Gongloe's case file, as part of the prosecution, should be reviewed as well as if any improper dealing was done during the proceeding that may lead to the impeachment of Judge Chinneh.

Judge Chinneh of Criminal Court B, who presided over the case as judge and juror, said that throughout the entire proceeding, the prosecution neglected to produce the criminal instruments that were used in the commission of the crimes charged as well as the pieces of evidence that are capable of supporting allegations and or charges in the indictment.

"It is the holding of this court considering the facts, circumstances, and laws controlling. The defendant is hereby adjudged, not guilty of the crimes," Chinneh ruled. "The defendant is hereby ordered discharged from ever answering these charges and his bail bond ordered, if any, returned; the judge further ruled."