Liberia: By-Election Reawakens Tribal Rhetoric in Nimba

The senatorial bid of Representative Samuel G. Kogar in the Nimba Senatorial By-Election has reignited underlying tribal tensions between the Dan and Mano ethnic groups in the region. With four candidates vying for the April 23, 2024 election, Rep. Kogar (Dan) and Mr. Nyan Twayen (Mano) emerge as the primary contenders, prompting divisions along tribal lines.

Opinion polls indicate a close race between the two main contenders, leading to heated debates within the community, particularly among the Dan and Mano tribes. Some Mano residents argue for a division of the senatorial posts between the two major tribes, highlighting the need for balance in political representation.

"The two senatorial posts should be divided among the two major tribes (Dan and) and since Sen. Johnson(Dan) is already a Senator then the other slot should be given to Nyan Twayen, who is the leading candidate from the Mano belt," Adam Konah, a resident of Ganta, said. "If this cannot be the case, then I prefer the county be divided. Prince Johnson cannot be Senator then at the same time we elect another Gio/Dan to the position," he said.

Political discussions in public spaces have been dominated by tribal considerations, with citizens expressing differing views on the ideal candidate to represent the diverse population of the region.

"We want you to vote for Mr. Nyan Twayen, so the political positions in the county can be balanced," Samuel Headt, the newly designated City Mayor of Ganta at his first acquaintance meeting with zonal heads, said.

His statement was immediately rebuffed by some who felt provoked, lashing him for being a tribalist- a stance that is not in the best interest of the diverse population of Ganta.

"As a city mayor, we don't expect you to be one-sided," said one Nelson, who was representing the business community.

In a second press debate held in Ganta on April 18, 2024, Kogar argued that he is the most qualified person who could ably represent Nimba in the upper House of Parliament.

Rep. Kogar, whose mother is Mano also argued that since 2005, no Gio/Dan has been appointed as superintendent, and the county education officers had always been Mano, "then why should the Mano argued over the senatorial position when the Gio/Dan are not complaining," he said.

"Nimba has had two Chief Justices, Cllr. Emmanuel Gbalazay and Cllr Francis S. Korkpor, no Dan/Gio, did not complain. Then why the senatorial position?" he asked.

Despite the ethnic rigmarole, the two main candidates have supporters among the two tribes.

Osundo Gompa Dahn, former PMC Chair, "We don't believe in Nimba politics that calling for one Gio or Mano Senator, but we are looking at someone competent and experienced like Samuel Kogar."

But, some Gio/Dan looked at the politics differently, arguing that they cannot elect Prince Johnson as Senator and at the same time elect his nephew as Senator.

"We elected Johnson, so this we should have another person other than Gio to become the next senator," said Martin Mendin, a resident of Ganta.

Meanwhile, while some advocate for tribal balance in political positions, others prioritize the candidate's qualifications and experience. The campaign atmosphere in Nimba County is intensifying as the election date approaches, with supporters of the main candidates rallying their respective tribal communities.

The discourse on social media platforms reflects varying perspectives on the tribal dynamics influencing the election.

In a recent development, Senator Prince Johnson withdrew his support from Mr. Nyan Twayen, citing grievances with the Unity Party. This move underscores the complex political landscape surrounding the upcoming By-Election in Nimba County.