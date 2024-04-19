Nigeria: Make Staff Housing Your Project, FCT Workers Beg Wike

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), have appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to make staff housing one of his projects.

The workers made the appeal at the commencement of the JUAC Week in Abuja on Wednesday, with the theme, "FCT Civil Service Commission - A New Dawn".

JUAC President, Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, pointed out that Abuja was one of the cities with the highest rent in the country.

Iortyer added that the development had forced many work-ers to stay in the outskate of the city, where rent was af-fordable.

She said that to address the challenge, JUAC had secured a land eight years ago, for staff housing estate.

She, however, said that the union was financially incapaci-tated to allocate the land to the workers, despite paying compensation and other commitments.

She explained that the union had equally made some moves for additional housing for the workers but unsuc-cessful.

"We appealed to the minister to consider our plea consider-ing that housing is key to our staff. If we cannot do it as a union, let the housing issue be one of our minister's pro-jects.

"He should help us to have an affordable housing estate for our staff. We know him as Mr Project, as evident with the ongoing projects across the territory," she said.

The president also appealed to the minister to look into the transportation scheme for workers, noting that most of the staff buses were grounded since COVID-19 lockdown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She commended the minister for being labour-friendly and a welfarist to workers, adding that the biggest gift to the FCT workers was the FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Also, the FCT Head of Service, Dr Udo Atang, described Wike as a labour-friendly minister, stressing that he has made staff welfare his priority.

"The minister had said that the establishment of FCT CSC is an integral part of President Bola Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda.

"So, our hopes have been renewed and reestablished. We are all potential permanent secretaries and potential heads of service," Atang said.

Responding, Wike, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Chidi Amadi, ascribed the successes so far rec-orded in FCT to the resourcefulness of the workers.

"Today, we are celebrating a new beginning. A new begin-ning that gives hope; a new beginning that gives motiva-tion; a new beginning that gives us the assurance that whatever commitment and sacrifice we put in the service, there is the likelihood that it will be rewarded," he said.

The minister lauded the collaborative efforts of the workers for a common goal, and advised the leadership of the JUAC to build a culture of negotiation and not confronta-tion.