Nigeria: Why I Want a Song With Ayra Starr - Rihanna

19 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular singer Rihanna has hinted at wanting to collaborate with Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr.

Recall that Ayra Starr has been very open about her desire to work with Rihanna, whom she described as her role model.

"I adore Rihanna. My biggest inspiration is her. My matriarch is her. She reigns as my queen. Her "Anti" album is classic. I always listen to it. I'm understanding it more and more as I listen to it. I'm really fond of it.

"What I've heard from Rihanna is that I should be myself and know who I am; whatever works for me is okay, and if something doesn't work for me, that's okay too. I will simply be myself in every circumstance, "the 'Rush crooner' once said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The Barbadian singer has however hinted her intention to sing with Ayra Starr at her recent Fenty event. The duo was caught on tape chatting on the black carpet.

The mother of two said, "I've been hearing of Ayra Starr, I don't know who but my cousin she was like, 'Oh my God I got this [song] from Ayra Starr.' She was obsessed with you."

She then asked, "Do you have a song with Tems?"

Ayra Starr replied, "That's my sister. We do have songs but we don't have a song [out] yet. But soon.."

Rihanna added, "You got an extra verse for me? Call me."

