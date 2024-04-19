Liberia: Transport Ministry Generates $2M in First Quarter

Monrovia — The Ministry of Transport has disclosed it has generated a little over $2Million United States Dollars in the first quarter of 2024, as it embarks on the general inspections of vehicles plying the streets of Liberia.

The first quarter of 2024 covers Jan 2024 to March 2024, and the ministry is confident that its revenue collection might increase to 34 per cent which might amount to US$2.4M.

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Sirleaf Tyler, described the increment of revenue generation by his ministry as a good start.

He disclosed to FrontPageAfrica that the ministry has achieved a surplus in its January to March first quarter revenue forecast.

Minister Tyler asserted that there was a quarter-to-quarter analysis of the first quarter of 2023, to the the first quarter of 2024, which shows a sharp increase of revenue generation of US$2.4Million

"This amount represents a 34 per cent increase in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 under his early leadership," he said.

The Minister of Transport, however, disclosed that the ministry generated resources by 134 per cent from insurance stickers, motorcycles, and tricycles, among others.

He furthered disclosed that insurance stickers doubled by 134 per cent, while motorcycles and tricycles grew by 45 per cent.

Minister Tyler said the Ministry has also procured two trucks for The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to enhance the smooth movement of cargo at the Roberts International Airport.

"We have made frantic efforts in revenue collection and also contribute to the movement of cargo at the Robert International Airport, we are gradually getting there," he added

"At the same, the ministry is working on a more functional power system at the RIA aimed at providing power stability while ensuring the resuscitation of the LEC grid,".

Minister Tyler expressed his utmost optimism to the management team of the Ministry of Transportation in support of the president's ARREST agenda.