Liberia: 'I Don't Want a Position in Boakai's Administration' - Cummings Asserted As He Seeks Accountability

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander Cummings says his focus is to advocate more about change and not to seek a job from President Joseph Boakai.

Speaking with James Butty on the Voice of America Thursday, April 18, 2024, Cummings said fundamental change is required for Liberia to move forward.

He added that instead of working in government he is going to hold the accountable to deliver the change the Boakai's leadership promised the Liberian people.

"I have not been offered a position in the Boakai's administration neither did I expect or want a position in the Boakai's administration. Every country, every organization, everybody plays a different role. So, in my case I want to begin to engage in change more broadly. I think all of us, individually, collectively, need to put forward a change," Cummings said.

He added: "President Boakai has been entrusted to run the country and I hope they will pay that role well and my role is to continue to push the change agenda across the board and part of that role is to hold the government accountable to deliver on behalf of the Liberian people."

When asked about the dissolution of the CPP, Cummings said his party the ANC had a very successful relationship with the Liberty Party in the CPP. The agreement, he said, had a time limit.

According to him, the union was an electoral collaboration and the agreement that they (ANC and LP) signed was an agreement that was going to last for six months after the election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We celebrate the successes we had and to commit to future collaboration with each other and with other political institutions. So, there is no acrimony, there is no issue unlike many other collaborations. We need it on a good note. We will continue to collaborate in the future in the interest of the Liberian people," he said.

Cummings stressed that his party is going to work with other opposition political parties and civil society institutions to hold the government accountable to make sure that the government delivers on behalf of the country.

"I plan to engage across the board, I plan to engage politically to make sure that ANC is still a vibrant and active political institution, to engage with civil society organizations, with religious institutions, because the change mantra, the change agenda still exist," Cummings said.

He said: "For Liberia to move forward it requires fundamental change across the board and so -yes unfortunately we did not win the election but our commitment to our country, to our people, to see a better life for the average Liberians, that determination is undeterred. Is there and we will keep engaged across the board. Not just politically because the change that Liberia requires needs to happen in all facets of our country, all facets of our society."