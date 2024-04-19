Nigeria: PDP National Chairmanship Not Do-or-Die for Me - Damagum

Embattled Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Illya Umar Damagum said the national chairmanship of the party is not a do-or-die affair for him.

Damagun stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The acting National Chairman said the struggle to remain in office is not a big deal to him.

The embattled acting chairman said leadership change would not rob him of his place in the party.

"This is not a matter of life and death. I am still an elected member of this NEC. Even if I revert to deputy national chairman, I'm still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not emerge," he said.

This comes after the national Executive Committee (NEC) of the party met on Thursday.

The party scheduled another NEC for August 15 to elect a substantive national chairman of the party.

Speaking on the state of the party, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has urged the party to do its best to resolve the crisis in the party, saying Damagum has already overstayed his welcome in acting capacity.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, refused to stay the execution of his order barring a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and others from attending the party's meetings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But, the presidency, last night, said the PDP got it wrong yesterday at its NEC meeting with all the tantrums it threw against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Bala Muhammed, while speaking on the outcome of the NEC, said, "You can see there was no dissension and rancour.

"It was planned that the party will have an implosion. PDP is more than that. We have gone beyond all these idiosyncracries. This party is a united party that is guided by experience and constitutionality.

"There were a lot of permutations and mischievous thinking outside there. But we looked at all the issues and we worked along our guidelines and constitution. There is no problem or dissension and problem among members."

On choosing a new chairman from North Central, he said, "In the next two months, we will see a lot of activities. Leadership is a responsibility.

"We said in August, we would have come out from our congresses. We will look at the issue of leadership and look at the issue of our constitution, where it will be. And we will do it with no rancour."