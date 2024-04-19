Nigeria: Burna Boy Lands Spot On 'Time' 2024 Most Influential People

Nigeria's Afrofusion sensation and Grammy-winning Damini Ogulu, commonly known as Burna Boy, among many more Africans celebrities have secured spots on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people 2024.

The 'Twice as Tall' crooner was honoured in the icons category for his significant impact on the music industry.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy drops $1 million on a chain, pendant

Legendary Beninese singer and Grammy-winning Angélique Kidjo praised him as a historic figure, highlighting his deeply original flow and signature groove that have conquered the world with an impressive series of firsts: In 2023, he became the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium, and in 2024, he became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys.

Besides, 'Love, Damini' has helped Burna Boy break records as the first African artistes to sell out a stadium in the UK with a capacity of 60,000 people, first Nigerian artiste in history to headline Madison Square Garden and more.

"10 years ago or so, when young African musicians would come to me for advice, I would tell them, "You don't need to mimic American artists! The world needs the amazing richness and beauty of our traditional African music and our culture," she recalls.

She noted: "Burna Boy has made that vision a global reality. Inspired by the fantastic drums of Nigerian folk music, and studied in the craft of the great African singer-songwriters, he follows in the footsteps of Fela Kuti."

"He is history in the making. Now a whole generation of young people from the continent is looking up to him," she said.

"This land is where most of modern music comes from. This source of inspiration is inexhaustible. Its freshness and its elegance will get the world's attention for sure," she acclaimed.

ALSO READ: Angelique Kidjo says 'Africa on rise' in latest Grammy win

On the other hand, South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, Kennedy Odede, a social entrepreneur tackling poverty and education issues in Kenya's largest slum, Kibera have also secured spots on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

The annual Time 100 list celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to shaping the world in the past year.