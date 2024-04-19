Nigeria: Unpaid Prizes - BBNaija Phyna Refuses New Offer From Multichoice

Phyna, who won the 2022 BBNaija edition, was promised a significant package of prizes.

Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has declined a new offer from Multichoice, the organisers of the Big Brother reality show, regarding her prize.

Phyna, who won the 2022 BBNaija edition, was promised a significant package of prizes. This included 1btc from Quidax Global, a one-year supply of Pepsi products from Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi), a trip for two persons to Dubai from Travelbeta, and a one-year supply of soap products from Evans Industries (Unik soap).

Almost two years later, the 26-year-old called out Multichoice on her social media pages, accusing them of not giving her the prizes she won and reneging on their promise. To this end, Multichoice has been discussing with Phyna's legal team to resolve the issue.

Shortly after Phyna's claim, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN), in a statement, appealed to Multichoice on behalf of Phyna to expedite the release of her outstanding prizes.

Update

On Thursday, Phyna and her team shared an update on the meeting held with Multichoice Nigeria and her legal team.

Travelbeta proposed a trip for two to Morocco or Kenya instead of the initial agreement they made when her team last reached out to them, which was a trip to Maldives or Jamaica.

The meeting also discussed the exchange rate for the 1BTC and the delivery of the one-year supply of Pepsi and Unik soap products.

Quidax Global offered to pay 1BTC using the 2022 exchange rate, amounting to N13 million.

However, Phyna and her legal team declined this new offer from Travelbeta and Quidax Global. They say they are awaiting Friday's one-year supply of Pepsi and Unik soap products. The refusal was due to the team's dissatisfaction with the changes in the original agreement.

Statement

The official statement from PCCSIGN highlights all their discussions during the meeting.

"Today, the acting president of PCCSIGN, Micheal Obinna Nwabufo, along with legal representatives from Phyna, Olawale Amousa Legal, visited the offices of MultiChoice Nigeria. The recent agreement between Pepsi and Unik Soap is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow, Friday, 19 April 2024," the statement reads.

"Travelbeta is offering a trip for 2 to Morocco or Kenya, but we declined the destination options because Phyna was initially offered the Maldives or Jamaica."

"Regarding the 1 BTC, the exchange rate would reflect the 2022 Naira equivalent, amounting to N13 million. However, PCCSIGN and Phyna's legal representatives declined the offer due to concerns about potential repercussions resulting from MultiChoice's negligence."

It added, "The acting president of PCCSIGN insisted that the agreed-upon 1 BTC should be based on the current exchange rate. MultiChoice has agreed to discuss this matter further with Quidax Global and provide a response to PCCSIGN and Phyna."

Background

Phyna joined the 7th season of Big Brother Naija (Level Up) as the tenth housemate on 23 July 2022.

During the season finale on 2 October 2022, she emerged as the winner, securing 40.74 per cent of the final votes, surpassing Bryann, who received 26.74 per cent of the total votes cast. As the winner, Phyna earned the ₦100,000,000 (one hundred million naira) grand prize.

She emerged the second female to claim victory in the show, following Mercy Eke's win three years earlier.