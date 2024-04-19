Cameroon: Deputy Secretary Verma's Visit to Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Angola

document

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will travel to Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Angola April 21-25.

In Cameroon, Deputy Secretary Verma will meet with senior Cameroonian government officials, public health partners, and civil society leaders to discuss U.S.-Cameroon cooperation in the areas of health, peace and regional security, and sustainable economic growth. In Ethiopia, he will meet with African Union Commission officials. In Angola, Deputy Secretary Verma will travel with Administrator Samantha Power of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to meet with senior Angolan government officials, business and community leaders, farmers, and public health partners.

