Nigeria: Chess Marathon - Encomiums As Tunde Onakoya Sets World Record

Nigerians have taken to social media and other platforms to congratulate chess master, Tunde Onakoya for setting a new world chess marathon record.

Onakoya's initial target was 58 hours but he has since broken that record and has now gone beyond the 60-hours mark to set a new Guiness World Record.

Fellow record breaking Nigerians; Hilda Baci, and Pelumi Nubi have gone on Onakoya's Instagram page to congratulate him.

President Bola Tinubu is among those who have congratulated Onakoya.

The President In a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrated the Nigerian Chess Champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for the rare feat, but especially for the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

President Tinubu said Onakoya has shown a streak customary among Nigeria's youth population, the audacity to make good change happen; to baffle impossibility, and propel innovations and solutions to the nation's challenges, even from corners of disadvantage.

He affirmed that Nigeria's youths have demonstrated in all fields, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, the pulsating skit-making enterprise, education, science, and technology, that great exploits can truly come from small quarters.

The President commended the inclination of Nigerians - across artificial partitions - for unity, once again exemplified through their undiluted support for this epoch-making endeavour.

President Tinubu, therefore, assured all citizens that his administration remains strongly committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to explore and exercise their abilities and become the symbols of greatness our nation represents into the future.

Lagos State governor is not left out as he has hailed Onakoya for his feat in Times Square, New York.

Taking to X on Saturday, he wrote, "Congratulations to chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on breaking the world chess marathon record in Times Square, New York.

"Your journey from Lagos, Nigeria to global recognition embodies the spirit of our great city.

"#Tunde_OD continues to demonstrate that greatness can emerge from even the most humble beginnings. His remarkable story serves as a blueprint for all of us in Lagos-a city where his impact has been felt the most, showing that with determination, dreams can indeed soar to monumental heights.

"Tunde's entire journey was showcased on digital billboards and celebrated with watch parties, capturing the true spirit of Lagos. Despite enduring pain and fatigue, Tunde persevered, driven by his commitment to empower the children he champions.

"This is your moment, Tunde, and Lagos stands with you every step of the way."

The previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, was held by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.