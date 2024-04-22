Kenya Red Cross On High Alert As Estates, Roads Flood in Nairobi

Kenya is among countries in East Africa that experienced heavy rains in since January to April 2024.

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross has mobilized tactical teams to aid in search and rescue efforts in various parts of Nairobi affected by Saturday's heavy rainfall.

Households along the Ngong River bore the brunt as the river overflowed, causing significant damage to properties. Red Cross teams are conducting needs assessments in these areas to provide assistance.

"Last night's downpour has severely impacted hundreds of households along the Ngong River. The situation is dire, with water encroaching onto properties," the Red Cross warned.

The Red Cross said it was closely monitoring other affected areas, including Fuata Nyayo, Kibra, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Kayole Soweto, Lavington, and Kawangware.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has issued a warning to motorists, advising them to avoid Raila Odinga Road, which has been flooded. Tactical teams are being deployed to address the flooding and mitigate its effects on roads.

"We urge motorists to exercise caution on Raila Odinga Road, Langata Road near Wilson Airport, and Links Road-Nyali in Mombasa county due to serious flooding caused by heavy rains," KURA stated.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully in these areas or consider alternative routes until the floodwaters recede.

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in various parts of the country over the next seven days, including Highlands East/West Rift Valley, Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast & Off Coast, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.