Kenya: Govt Lists 17 Counties At Risk of Flooding, Evacuation Orders Likely

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said the government is likely to order evacuations in seventeen counties at high risk of flooding in an early-warning alert issued Wednesday.

"The Government hereby notifies members of the public that the weather forecast for the ongoing long rains presents the potential for flooding and may require the issuance of evacuation orders in various parts of the Country to secure public safety," Kindiki said.

He highlighted the filling of Seven-Forks Hydro-electric Power Dams noting Masinga Dam was already spilling. Further precipitation, Kindiki warned, could lead to cascading spillovers into other dams, increasing flooding risks downstream.

Kindiki said the spillovers could affect Garrisa, Tana Delta, and Lamu.

Areas along rivers and lakes in Western Kenya and low-lying and hilly regions in various counties are among those listed as high-risk.

Urban areas with clogged or poor drainage, and public or private water reservoirs across the Country may also flood if the precipitation continues uninterrupted, Kindiki warned.

"Equally, at the risk of significant flooding are low-lying areas in Narok, Kajiado, and Mombasa as well as hilly areas traditionally prone to mudslides particularly in Makueni, Nyeri, Murang'a, and West Pokot Counties," he added.

Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, and Kisumu counties are at risk as are Migori, Kakamega and Vihiga.

Kindiki said the government is on high alert and has activated the Multi-Agency Disaster Management Team to coordinate response efforts.

The team includes the Kenya Red Cross Society, National and International humanitarian agencies coopted to support the government.

Kindiki urged caution calling on Kenyans to plan their movements and avoid risky behavior near water bodies.