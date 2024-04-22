Liberia: Legal Disputes At Lta Disrupting Telecommunications Sector Operations

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has learned that ongoing political and legal disputes between the executive branch and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) are causing disruptions in the communications sector.

When approached for comment, LTA commissioners declined to provide details. However, an anonymous insider revealed that senior officials in President Boakai's administration are not collaborating effectively with the LTA, leading to a breakdown in communication with key institutions.

Following President Joseph Boakai's inauguration, he chose to replace several officials in tenured positions, including those at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). This decision sparked criticism, with some attributing the dismissals to the president's inner circle orchestrating an "illegal dismissal." Affected officials from these entities sought legal recourse at the Supreme Court, with a ruling expected this Wednesday, according to information gathered by FPA.

In defense of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's actions, his legal advisor, Cllr. Bushuben Keita, stated that the cabinet authorized the president to remove all tenured officials except those protected by the constitution. This move aimed to allow the president to appoint trusted individuals to key positions within the executive branch.

"The cabinet has authorized the president, and it has been established as government policy that the president has the authority to appoint individuals to executive positions, regardless of tenure, except for those protected by the Constitution of Liberia," said Cllr. Keita.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) serves as the regulatory and competition authority responsible for ensuring a dynamic telecommunications sector in Liberia. The LTA is also leading the implementation of President Boakai's Digital Skills Project, which aims to train up to 10,000 young people within the first six months of his administration.

Despite collaborations with other ministries and agencies such as the Ministries of Post and Telecommunications, Youth and Sports, and Education, FPA has learned that there is a lack of coordination and collaborative meetings between the sector agencies and the LTA.