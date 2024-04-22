South Africa: Freedom Day, Food Justice and Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign March

analysis

New report explores how corruption and discrimination intersect to undermine land rights in South Africa; the Healthy Living Alliance will host a webinar highlighting the grim reality of the food environment in South Africa; and Freedom Day will mark the 30th anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections.

Monday, 22 April, is International Mother Earth Day.

International Mother Earth Day is a reminder that we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both the people and the planet.

"Mother Earth is clearly urging a call to action. Nature is suffering. Oceans filling with plastic and turning more acidic. Extreme heat, wildfires and floods, have affected millions of people," according to the United Nations information page on the event.

"Climate change, man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade, can accelerate the speed of destruction of the planet."

On Tuesday, 23 April, at 3 pm, Corruption Watch will participate in the webinar launch of the new Transparency International report titled "This Beautiful Land: Corruption, Discrimination and Land Rights in Sub Saharan Africa".

"Around the world, corruption denies people access to the land and resources they need to survive. Disadvantaged people and marginalised communities are particularly vulnerable to such practices. At the same time, there is ample evidence that discrimination -- direct and indirect -- works to deny land rights to the most marginalised communities,...