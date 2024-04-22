Nigeria: Former Wimbledon Champion Muguruza Retires

21 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has confirmed her retirement from tennis.

The Spanish former world number one won Wimbledon in 2017, as well as the French Open the previous year.

The 30-year-old announced her retirement in Madrid before the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"The time has come to say goodbye. It's been a long and successful career, but I feel the time is right to retire," said Muguruza.

Venezuela-born Muguruza has not played since January 2023, and last March said she was taking an extended break from tennis.

She turned professional in 2012 and won her first Grand Slam in 2016, defeating Serena Williams in the final of the French Open.

