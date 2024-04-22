Nigeria: 2024 Nigerian Polo Tour Resumes in May

21 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ernest Ekpenyong

The exciting national polo tour that took a deserved break for the religious events of Easter and Ramadan Fasting period is warming to resume its road tour next month with Ibadan and Kaduna queuing to gallop off the second half of the 2024 polo season.

Polo Royals exclusively gathered that the second leg of the tour that spans over eight months on the road, will take the train through the North Central, North West, North East and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), before its climax with fanfare in Jos in December.

Our checks also revealed that the season is likely to resume in the South West where it was anchoring for the month-long 2024 Lagos international polo tournament, before the three-month recess, and the 2024 Ibadan international polo tournament is the likely take-off point.

We gathered from the Officials of the polo ruling authority that the first part of the tour which started with the Niger Delta Polo Festival in Port Harcourt last January, will have to round up its southern leg before moving up north, and the Ibadan tournament is the next in line.

Reputed for its cutting-edge competition, the national tour on resumption would take the cream of Nigerian polo stars through Argungu, Minna, Kano, Bauchi, Yola, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos and Port Harcourt, before making a splashing landfall in Lagos where the king of sports was first played way back in 1904.

The first phase of the tour that took off on a blistering pace last August in the ancient kingdom of Katsina, was rounded off with fanfare last February during the Lagos International Polo fiesta that saw Leighton Kings outpacing a robust field to retain the event's biggest crown, The Majekodunmi Cup for another year.

