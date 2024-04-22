Nigeria: FG, Investigate Oil Spill in Uzere

21 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku

In 2023, there was an oil spill in Uzere, in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, which spread into farmlands and fishing ponds of Uzere.

The effect of that spread is that Uzere farmers and fishermen have had their means of their livelihood destroyed almost forever.

Arising from that unfortunate spill, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd, operating OML 30, together with representatives of the community, officials of the NOSRDA undertook an inspection of the site of the oil spill.

After that oil spill inspection exercise, there has been no report or white paper to determine the remote and immediate causes of the spill so as to forestall a recurrence.

The affected community, Uzere, contributes over 40 oil wells to crude oil production in Nigeria, yet is the butt of underdevelopment in Nigeria. There are reported cases of an outbreak of unknown diseases likely to result in an epidemic of unknown proportions if massive remediation work involving competent contractors is not carefully handled. Via self-effort, the community is building a power station needing to be powered by abundant gas reservoirs - yet the operators of that OML 30 want Uzere people to pay for that gas.

Let the Federal government of Nigeria intervene on behalf of the people of Uzere to prevent a crisis from that community, which may likely affect oil production in Nigeria.

