Nigeria: Gov Eno Offers Job, Scholarship to Wife, Daughter of Businessman Killed By Kidnappers

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has offered job opportunity to the wife of a businessman, Sylvanus Ukpong who was killed by kidnappers and given a scholarship to the daughter of the deceased from secondary school to university level.

The governor also tasked security agents to fish out and bring to justice, armed hoodlums killing people and committing other violent crimes, especially those who murdered Ukpong.

As a deterrent measure, the governor disclosed that he would soon sign an executive order (EO), authorising the demolition of houses harbouring kidnappers and their owners prosecuted.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Emem Farms Limited (EFL), and a construction firm, Emem and Sons Limited (ESL), LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered, was shot dead two weeks ago along the Airport Road, Uyo, while trying to resist being kidnapped by armed hoodlums, who also whisked his female farm manager away as they returned from the farm.

However, a visibly angry governor, who consoled with the bereaved family, charged security agencies to work in synergy to rout criminal elements in order to restore normalcy in the troubled areas of the state including parts of Uyo, Mkpat Enin, Itu and Oruk Anam local government areas.

He said, "Honestly, this is not the kind of visit I will like to be doing. This is the second time within one week that I am doing this, and I am heartbroken.

I have come here today, on behalf of the government and people of our dear state, to show our compassion and to console the family.

"I want to assure them that government will rally round the family at this time of their bereavement. I am made to understand that the late Slyvanus Ukpong, has a daughter, Emem Sylvanus Ukpong, who is an SS1 student.

"We will quickly institute a scholarship scheme up to the university level for her. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), will handle this. The funds will be managed by her mother.

"I also understand her mother, the widow, is currently unemployed and is a trained teacher. We need more trained teachers. So, we are offering her an automatic employment into the state civil service."

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Cletus Ukpong, a journalist and South South regional editor of the Premium Times, praised the governor for the kind gesture.

"Your Excellency, on behalf of the family, we sincerely thank you for this visit. You could have sent a delegation to come and see us, but you have dedicated your life to comforting the afflicted and this is a great testimony to your love for this state and the people. Thank you so very much for this visit."