Nigeria: Flood - Kwara Reps Member to Sponsor Bill On Dredging of River Niger

A member of the House of Representatives for Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Hon Ahmed Saba, has announced plan to sponsor a bill on the dredging of River Niger.

He said the dredging of River Niger would help greatly in reducing incidences of flooding in the riverine communities in Kwara and other north central states.

Saba who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday said the legislative framework would be presented on the floor of the lower chamber of the National Assembly very soon.

In the interim, the federal lawmaker said that he would raise a motion on the matter in the House with a view to helping to minimise the adverse effects of the recurrent flood disasters.

Saba, a member of the House Committee on Appropriation, said the dredging of River Niger is crucial to saving the lives and property of rural dwellers, who are mostly farmers.

He noted that the dredging of the river would not only benefit Kwara residents along the riverbed but also those in Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Kebbi states.

Saba recalled that President Bola Tinubu, during his nationwide campaign tour in 2023 promised to see to the dredging of the river.

He noted that stakeholders are meeting in his constituency on the best method to prosecute the dredging of the river so that the perennial losses on the part of farmers could be averted.

"We sat recently at our geopolitical zone caucus meeting where we discussed about the dredging of River Niger. Very soon, we will sponsor a bill or move a motion to make it faster on the floor of the House.

"We know very well that the dredging of the river is part of campaign promises of President Bola Tinubu to our people. The dredging of the river, we know, is going to stop the recurrence of the annual flooding.

"In another way, we are thinking of meeting with the stakeholders that use River Niger, like BUA Sugar Company, Lafiagi, Nigeria Sugar Company, Bacita; Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Sugar Council.

"So, very soon, I want to call the stakeholders' meeting about it. That bridge of River Niger is not only in Kwara, Kogi and Kebbi states. We know that parts of Anambra, Delta and other places are also inclusive in the river. We are trying to discuss how cost effective the dredging will be. So, there will be a bill or a motion as soon as possible for the dredging of the river", he said.