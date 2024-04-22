Nigeria: Borrow Pit Collapses, Kills 7 Almajiris in Kebbi

Seven Qur'anic School pupils popularly called Almajiris studying at Malam Dan-umma Qurnic School at Bayan Science, Badariya area, in Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State have been confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday, proprietor of the School, Malam Dan-umma said seven pupils died on the spot while the eight one was hospitalised as a result of the collapse of the borrow pit that collapsed and buried them while collecting laterite sands.

"What happened was that, I assigned them to go on top of the hill near the school to excavate clay and gravels to mend holes inside their rooms against upcoming flooding but before they could come back, I was told a heavy chunk of the laterite fell over them.

"I immediately rushed to the scene of the incident where I confirmed seven of them were dead and one other who survived was rushed to the hospital in Birnin Kebbi," Dan-umma said.

Malam Dan-umma added that corpses of the seven deceased pupils were taken to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi before they were taken to their parents for burial.

While lamenting over the unfortunate incident, Malam Dan-umma prayed to God to grant the deceased Aljannar Firdausi.

An indigene of the area who is also a special adviser to the governor on Pilgrims, Zayyanu Sanka expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, adding that government would look into the possibility of banning excavation of clay soil or gravels on top of such hills as a deliberate measure to tackle future reoccurrence of such incident.

The names of the deceased are Muhammad Bawando, Musa Kambaza, Dan-Sayyada Kambaza, Abu Takai, Nasir Cheferu, Barmo Babanda, Kalije Bawanda, Yakubu and Aminu.