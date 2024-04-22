Nigeria: New National Identity Card Wasteful

As a country perpetually grappling with limited resources and a seemingly endless array of pressing challenges, Nigeria can ill-afford to embark on grandiose projects that offer little tangible benefit to its long-suffering citizens.

Regrettably, the recent announcement by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) regarding the launch of a new national identity card with payment functionality appears to be precisely such a misguided venture.

On the surface, the proposed card, which will reportedly be issued in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, may seem like a well-intentioned effort to streamline identification and financial services for Nigerians.

However, a closer examination reveals a troubling pattern of duplication, bureaucratic inefficiency, and a fundamental disconnect between the government's stated objectives and the lived realities of the Nigerian people.

For starters, this is hardly the first time the government has attempted to overhaul the national identification system.

In 2006, the federal government awarded a concession for a national ID project to Chams, an indigenous company. However, that initiative was reportedly derailed by allegations of collusion and technical sabotage, resulting in a waste of over $100 million.

One has to wonder how the latest iteration of this project will fare any better, given the checkered history of such endeavors.

Moreover, the stated rationale for the new card - to provide access to "multiple government intervention programmes" for the financially excluded - rings hollow when juxtaposed against the deeply entrenched challenges Nigerians have faced in simply linking their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile phone numbers or bank accounts.

The chaos and frustration that characterized those exercises, which saw citizens losing valuable time and resources, should serve as a cautionary tale about the government's ability to effectively implement such large-scale identity management systems.

Equally, if concern is the proliferation of identification documents in Nigeria, which already includes international passports, driver's licenses, voter cards, and the existing national ID card.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this patchwork of identification systems not only creates unnecessary confusion and bureaucratic headaches for citizens, but also raises serious questions about the government's ability to effectively coordinate and integrate these various platforms.

Rather than address these longstanding issues, the introduction of yet another identity card seems to be a misguided attempt to reinvent the wheel, with little regard for the real-world challenges faced by Nigerians.

In a country where resources are scarce and the needs of the populace are manifold, the decision to invest billions of naira in this new card project is both perplexing and deeply troubling.

One could argue that the government's time and resources would be better spent on improving existing infrastructure, bolstering public services, and addressing the myriad socioeconomic challenges that continue to plague the nation.

From the abysmal state of the healthcare system to the persistent insecurity that has claimed countless lives, there are far more pressing issues that demand the government's attention and, crucially, its limited financial resources.

Furthermore, the assertion that the new card will enable access to "government intervention programmes" for the financially excluded raises the specter of yet another bureaucratic hurdle for vulnerable Nigerians.

Rather than introducing a new identification system, the government should focus on streamlining and enhancing existing social welfare initiatives, ensuring that they are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people.

In this regard, the government's stated objective of providing the new card to approximately 104 million citizens is particularly worrisome.

Such a massive undertaking, especially in the absence of a clear and comprehensive plan, is likely to result in further delays, logistical nightmares, and a significant waste of public funds - all of which could have been better directed towards tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Ultimately, the launch of the new national identity card with payment functionality appears to be yet another example of the Nigerian government's penchant for grand, top-down initiatives that often fail to address the root causes of the country's challenges.

Instead of embarking on this dubious venture, the government would be better served by focusing on strengthening existing identification systems, enhancing coordination between government agencies, and prioritizing investments in areas that directly improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

As a nation, we cannot afford to be seduced by the allure of flashy new projects that promise to solve complex problems with a single policy thrust.

True progress requires a nuanced, collaborative, and evidence-based approach that recognizes the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities.

It is time for the government to abandon this latest identity card scheme and redirect its efforts towards more impactful and sustainable initiatives that will truly benefit the citizens it is sworn to serve.