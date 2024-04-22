Nigeria: Onakoya Sets New Record for Longest Chess Marathon

21 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian chess master , Tunde Onakoya, achieved a remarkable feat yesterday April 20, 2024, setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous Chess Marathon.

On his official X account, he excitedly shared the news with his followers, expressing determination to push the record to 60 hours while emphasizing the charitable cause behind his endeavor - raising funds for the education of underprivileged African children worldwide.

Surpassing the previous record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set by Norwegian players, Tunde's marathon took place at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

Partnering with US counterpart Shawn Martinez, both national masters, Tunde, aimed not only to break a record but also to draw attention to the importance of providing educational opportunities to disadvantaged children across Africa.

As of Saturday morning, Onakoya garnered nearly $100,000 in donations.

Joined by Martinez after 23 hours of play, the duo continued their quest, garnering support from notable figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and musicians such as Davido and Adekunle Gold.

Through their determination and support, Tunde and Shawn showcased the power of unity and love in making a positive impact on the world.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.