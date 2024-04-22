Nigeria: Onakoya Sets New Record for Longest Chess Marathon

Nigerian chess master , Tunde Onakoya, achieved a remarkable feat yesterday April 20, 2024, setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous Chess Marathon.

On his official X account, he excitedly shared the news with his followers, expressing determination to push the record to 60 hours while emphasizing the charitable cause behind his endeavor - raising funds for the education of underprivileged African children worldwide.

Surpassing the previous record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set by Norwegian players, Tunde's marathon took place at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

Partnering with US counterpart Shawn Martinez, both national masters, Tunde, aimed not only to break a record but also to draw attention to the importance of providing educational opportunities to disadvantaged children across Africa.

As of Saturday morning, Onakoya garnered nearly $100,000 in donations.

Joined by Martinez after 23 hours of play, the duo continued their quest, garnering support from notable figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and musicians such as Davido and Adekunle Gold.

Through their determination and support, Tunde and Shawn showcased the power of unity and love in making a positive impact on the world.