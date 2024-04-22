Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Rccg Pastor, Other Bus Passengers in Oyo

A pastor with Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, identified as Olugbenga Olawore, and other passengers of a 14-seater bus have been kidnapped in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the cleric and other passengers of the bus were abducted on Friday.

according to reports the bus was en route Lagos State.

Olawore is a pastor at Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday around 5 pm at the Maya axis of Lanlate-Eruwa Road.

The cleric was returning from Ipapo town, where he went to put the final touches on the burial arrangements for his mother.

The burial of the pastor's mother, Deaconess Deborah Olawore, was said to have been scheduled to commence with a Christian wake next week Friday, April 26, while the burial was slated for Friday, May 3rd.

Oyo State's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the kidnapping case to newsmen but said that some of them had been rescued.

The PPRO disclosed that police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies and local hunters, were in the forest and surrounding areas of the incident to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the suspects.

He said, "Some of the rescued victims are assisting with useful leads that can help the investigation. All routes around the area, including the adjoining forest areas, are being combed.

"Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly."