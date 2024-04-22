Nigeria: FBN Holdings Cancels EGM for N300bn Capital Raise Amid Managing Director's Resignation

In what looks like a coincidence, FBN Holdings Plc, which announced the retirement of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, has announced the cancellation of its proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

First Bank Nigeria Limited is a key subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc.

Adeduntan resigned from the bank on Friday after leading the institution for three terms.

The acting Company Secretary, FBN Holdings, Mr. Adewale Arogundade, in a signed statement released to the investing public on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), stated that the EGM scheduled for the consideration and authorisation of the company to undertake a capital raise of up to N300 billion and other ancillary matters has been cancelled.

"Further information will be provided in due course, as appropriate," the statement added.

The N300 billion capital raising exercise is coming on the backdrop of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s new capital requirement for banks operating in Nigeria.

Though no reason was given for the cancellation of the EGM, it might not be unconnected with the news of the resignation of Adeduntan, from his role in the company.

According to the earlier notice for the meeting, the capital raise transaction would be by shares issuance via public offer, private placement, or rights issue in the Nigerian or international capital markets at a price to be determined by way of a book-building process or any other valuation method or combination of methods.

The notice said the issuance of shares will be in such tranches, series, or proportions and at such periods dates, coupon or interest rates within such maturity periods and upon such other terms and conditions as may be determined by the board of directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regular authorities.

Adeduntan, who was appointed CEO of the bank on January 1, 2016, had stated in his resignation letter that he was leaving to pursue other interests.

THISDAY also learnt that the boards of FBN Holdings, the parent company of First Bank, and that of the bank accepted the resignation and thanked the outgoing CEO for his service to the financial institution.

The letter read: "As you are aware, my contract would be expiring on 31 December 2024, after which I would no longer be eligible for employment within the bank having served as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank for a record time of nine years.

"During this period the bank and its subsidiaries have undergone significant changes and broken new grounds. We have repositioned the institution as an enviable financial giant in Africa. I have however decided to proceed on retirement with effect from 20 April 2024, to pursue other interests.

"I am eternally grateful to the board of directors of FirstBank and FBN Holdings Plc for the support that I received from them during my stewardship. I wish our iconic institution continued success and progress as we move into the next phase of its evolution. Warm regards."

The bank chief who retired in 2021, from the then-board of the financial institution, was reinstated a few days after by the CBN.