Liberia: Petition Awaits GOL for MOE Budget Increment

Educational Stakeholders in Bong County say plans are underway to petition the government of President Joseph N. Boakai and Jeremiah Kung through the Bong County Legislative Caucus for an increment in the Ministry of Education budget in Liberia.

The Ministry of Education of Liberia is the government ministry responsible for overseeing and regulating the education system in Liberia. Its mission is to provide quality education for all Liberians and to ensure that the education system is responsive to the needs of the country.

MOE is responsible for developing policies, programs, and standards for all levels of education, from primary to tertiary education. The ministry is also responsible for ensuring that all educational institutions in Liberia meet the necessary quality standards and that the education system is accessible to all Liberians.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education is also responsible for managing teacher education and development, curriculum development, and assessment and evaluation of learning outcomes. It works closely with schools, universities, and other educational organizations to ensure that the education system is providing the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the needs of the workforce and society.

David B. Gbokay, the Resident District Educational Officer (DEO) of Gbarnga School District, told journalists at the reviewing ceremony of their pending petition that their petition will highlight challenges and opportunities for the improvement of service delivery at the Ministry of Education in Liberia.

He further revealed that their petition will advocate for the increments in the FY2024 draft education budget to at least 20% by the required benchmark, and by extension to ensure such increment reflects the education budget in Bong County and Liberia at large.

He added that the budget expenditures should address the issues of school supplies, teacher salaries, improvement in school infrastructure development and maintenance, the employment of qualified volunteer teachers, teachers' knowledge enhancement programs, and a conducive learning environment for schooling kids, especially sitting capacity.

The Gbarnga School District Educational Officer revealed that there should be conduct an audit of teacher data and payroll, for implementing an efficient, transparent payroll system in Bong County and the Country at large.

They also want effective monitoring and evaluation systems to be established to ensure the monitoring and evaluation of education budget performance in Bong County; as well as regularly monitor and evaluate teachers' performance and the performance of school administrators in the County; and Liberia at large.

He further said the key priority of the Ministry of Education is to improve the quality of education in Liberia, to achieve this, it has implemented several reforms, including increasing investment in education, improving teacher training and development, and promoting innovation in education, but it's not happening.

Considering all these, according to DEO Gbokay the Ministry of Education plays an important role in developing and regulating the education system in Liberia, promoting lifelong learning and skills development, and ensuring that all Liberians have access to quality education that meets their needs and prepares them for the challenges of the future.