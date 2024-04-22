Nigeria: IG Wants NSCDC, FRSC Merged With Police

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has advised the Federal Government to merge the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with the police for effectiveness.

Egbetokun said this at the National Dialogue on State Policing, organised by the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja with the theme "Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria".

The IG, represented by the Assistant Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mr Ben Okoro, said that the NSCDC and the FRSC were a duplication of the police.

Egbetokun also said that Nigeria was not ripe enough for state police urging those calling for state police to work toward merging the NCDSC and the FRSC with the police for effectiveness.

He said the police were battling with inadequate training as well as lack of adequate manpower.

He said that most police barracks had dilapidated due to lack of maintenance and renovation.

"This has have a negative impact on the performance of the policemen," he said.

He added that state police would create avenues for state governor to use it to suppress the opposition in their states.

He said creating state police would also lead to the problem of jurisdiction, which would bring about conflicts of interest.

He added that the state police would not be able to combat terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry, because they required enormous resources to combat.

He also said that there was a need to improve the training of personnel to enable modern policing, adding that funding was necessary to also help maintain internal security.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said that there was need for comprehensive and effective security framework to tackle rising security challenge in the country.

Musa, represented by Maj. Gen. Kunle Ariyibi, said that the security and safety of the country was paramount.

"I is imperative that we come together to find sustainable solutions.

" It is through collaboration and a shared commitment to the common good that we can develop policies and strategies that will enhance the security infrastructure of our dear nation," he said.

Musa said it was imperative to create a security framework that would be inclusive, responsive, and capable of safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians.