Gambia: Barrow Calls for Robust Partnership With Gambian Publishers

President Adama Barrow hosted a delegation of Gambian Newspaper publishers, led by their President, Pap Saine of the Point Newspaper, to discuss strengthening the relations between the Government and the Publishers.

President Barrow recognised the need for continued collaboration between media stakeholders and the Government to build better media and to promote good governance and democracy. He urged the publishers to promote coverage of development issues and reporting of positive steps to advance the country.

The President expressed appreciation for the visit and services rendered over the years. He further encouraged them to hold the Government and those in power accountable for their actions while promoting the possibilities in The Gambia. President Barrow noted freedom of expression, particularly media freedom, as the driver of human rights, such as the right to access information.

The Publishers commended the President and acknowledged the goodwill and positive atmosphere the media operates under his leadership while recalling the difficulties they experienced. In addition to the goodwill the President demonstrates, they further called for the repeal of draconian media laws to provide the legal protection of journalists.

They also shared the challenges they faced in maintaining their media houses, including delays in receiving payment of invoices and access to information from some officials.

Lamin Cham congratulates President Barrow for upholding media freedom and respect for divergent views. He said the country has seen considerable progress in press freedom since the end of the second regime.

The Gambia has been ranked 5th in Africa and 46th globally out of 180 member States of RSF Reporters Without Borders.

Other members of the Publishers' Association present were Samuel (Sam) Sarr of FOROYAA, Pa Sallah Jeng of Standard Newspaper, and Baba Hydara of The Point and Musa Sherriff of The Voice Newspaper.