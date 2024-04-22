Gambia: Prominent Youth Leader Marr Nyang, Others Arrested

22 April 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Prominent youth leader Marr Nyang, who doubles as the Executive Director of Gambia Participate and Omar Cham, the Speaker of the National Youth Parliament (NYP) among other young people in NBR have been arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, The Point has been reliably informed.

The youth have been arrested following their sit-down strike amid denial of permit to hold demonstration over lack of ferry services at Banjul-Barra Cross Point.

Four people were arrested by the police at Barra as they protested about the crisis at the Gambia Ferry Services.

The arrested individuals at Barra include: Abdoulie Njie, Omar Joof, Lamin Singhateh and Kola Bahoum. They were detained at the Barra Police Station at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, other youths who were also on a sit-down strike at Never Again Memorial at Banjul, were also arrested by the police. They were also detained at the Banjul Police Station.

