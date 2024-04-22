Liberia: Kagame Meets Liberia's Former President Sirleaf

Rwandan President Paul Kagame welcomed former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ahead of his participation in the Amujae High-Level Leadership Forum sponsored by the Elllen John Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development.

President Paul Kagame, on Friday, April 19, met with former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ahead of his participation in the Amujae High-Level Leadership Forum.

The two-day forum is hosted by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, bringing together a total of 42 women leaders from 19 countries who are part of the initiative's three cohorts.

The Amujae Initiative aims to inspire and prepare women to unapologetically take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership, and to bring other women along.

It was launched on International Women's Day, March 8, 2020.

Selected from across the continent, Amujae Leaders represent women from diverse backgrounds with a similar track record of achievements in public life and a shared passion for uplifting African women and girls and the continent as a whole.

Rwanda's Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, is among the Amujae leaders.