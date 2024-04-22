Nigeria: Tenure Policy - After Premium Times' Reports, NUC Director Retires, Others Sit Tight

Out of the three directors affected, two, including Chris Maiyaki, who now oversees the NUC, have refused to retire.

Following a series of reports published by PREMIUM TIMES exposing the failure of officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to comply with the Nigerian government's retirement policy for civil servants, the Director of Private Universities Establishment, Constance Goddy-Nnadi, has retired from the commission.

Mrs Goddy-Nnady's retirement took effect on Tuesday, 2 April, based on the agency's response to her earlier notice of retirement addressed to the Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chris Maiyaki.

The director had in a memo dated 15 March, with reference number NUC/2378/S and titled: "Notification of Retirement from Service," said her action was in compliance with the provisions of the revised Public Service Rules (2021) on eight-year tenure for directors. "I hereby notify the management of my willingness to commence my retirement activities in full compliance with the revised Public Service Rules (2021) with effect from 15 July 2024," she wrote.

However, in the response dated 12 April and signed by the Acting Director of Human Resources, Victoria Omorodion, the agency backdated Mrs Goddy-Nnady's retirement to take effect from 2 April. It rejected the official's choice of July date.

The commission has, however, not disclosed its position yet on both Mr Maiyaki and another director, Noel Saliu, who have also spent more than eight years as directors, but now serve as deputy executive secretaries in the commission.

The duo are by law expected to have also retired from the service based on the new policy but claim that their positions as deputy executive secretaries of the agency shield them from observing the law.

Backstory

Since 25 February when PREMIUM TIMES published its report titled: "EXCLUSIVE: Controversy as top NUC officials snub eight years tenure limit rule, refuse to retire," the agency has been rattled and has held a series of meetings to address the development.

However, out of the three directors affected, two, including Mr Maiyaki, who now oversees the agency following the resignation of the immediate past substantive Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, have refused to retire, ignoring the provisions of the new PSR.

At management meetings held on 28 February and 26 March, the issue was raised and the Acting Director of Human Resources, Mrs Omorodion, who had consistently said both Messrs Maiyaki and Saliu would not be affected, was told to consult the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) for clarification.

Mrs Omorodion has, however, failed to consult the two offices for what some insiders describe as "obvious reasons." They alleged that since the "acting executive secretary" of the agency is affected by the policy, the human resources department could not do anything "because she is still functioning in an acting capacity and her fate is in the hands of the agency's management."

Mrs Goddy-Nnady's handover

Premium Times is aware Mrs Goddy-Nnady was worried by the management's decision to backdate her retirement to 2 April, even though her memo signifying intention to retire was dated 15 March.

Sources close to the retired director said the management's decision was taken to "punish her for insisting on exposing the two other directors' failure to obey the government's directive."

One of the sources said: "The acceptance said her retirement should be effective 2nd April, while she had been going to work since up until Tuesday and had been representing the "Acting ES" in official capacities and treating file on his behalf.

"The letter did not indicate the timelines for processing requirements for her exit and payment of her entitlements," one source said. "However, she has handed over as required and we hope that the right thing will be done because she cannot be made to suffer alone due to the dysfunctional HR system in NUC."

On Tuesday, Mrs Goddy-Nnady handed over to a deputy director in charge of academic matters, expressing her appreciation to the organisation for providing her the opportunity to serve.

In her handover memo, Mrs Goddy-Nnady wrote: "Following the DHR's memo dated 12 April 2024 on the subject: Re: Approved Notification of Retirement from the Service," but was only received on 15 April, conveying management committee's approval of my retirement from the service of the National Universities Commission with effect from 2 April.

"Consequently, I write to formally hand over responsibilities and duties of the directorate to your capable hands. I am confident in your ability to lead the directorate with efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring the continued success and growth of private universities in our nation."

She said during her tenure as director she strived to uphold the values and principles of the directorate, fostering collaborations and innovation in the establishment and management of 71 private universities. "I am certain that you will build upon these foundations and steer the directorate towards even greater achievements."

The NUC is an agency under the education ministry which has oversight responsibilities for the NUC's operation.

However, the education ministry and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation have refused to respond to PREMIUM TIMES' inquiries on the tenure policy of the deputy executive secretaries of NUC, more than two months after the letters were submitted.