Liberia: African Court Engages Human Rights Players in Liberia

A sensitization seminar organized by the African Court on Human & People's Rights (the Court) on Friday 19th April brought together over 100 public and social actors who are undertaking human rights related activities in Monrovia - Liberia.

The seminar climaxed a week-long sensitization visit by the Court, led by the President of the Court Hon. Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud and Vice President Hon. Justice Modibo Sacko who together with a 7-member delegation engaged with Liberian authorities and various stakeholders in the human rights sector.

At the center of the seminar was the major purpose of the visit, which was to encourage the Government of the Republic of Liberia to ratify the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Protocol) and depositing of the Declaration that allows direct access to the Court by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals.

Lady Justice Aboud acknowledged the role played by various sectors in the human rights in Liberia, stressing that their input is crucial in shaping a national consensus on embracing the jurisdiction of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

"We are keen to engage with civil society organizations and the legal community to encourage a broad-based discussion on the implications of ratification," she said.

Principal Legal Officer of the Court Dr Mwiza Nkhata gave an enlightening presentation, providing an overview of the Court, including its establishment, composition, operations and case management from the filing of an application to the implementation of decisions.

The presentation triggered questions and lengthy deliberations that bordered on the functions of the Court, the relationship of the Court with other regional Courts and quasi-judicial institutions, application of human rights instruments in Liberia and human rights protection mechanisms in the country.

Participants thanked the Court for organizing the sensitization seminar, admitting that it had opened their eyes to numerous opportunities offered by the Court, including information on how potential applicants can seize the Court and how the Liberian public can seize the Court to settle human rights disputes. The seminar was held a day after the Government of the Republic of Liberia committed to both the ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Protocol) and depositing of the Declaration that allows direct access to the Court by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals.

