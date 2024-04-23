Liberia: AML CEO Kick-Starts 'Community School Supply Initiative

Over the weekend, Jozephus Coenen, the CEO of ArcelorMittal-Liberia, launched another round of ArcelorMittal-Liberia's 'Community School Supply Initiative.'

This initiative aims to provide educational materials to students in need. It will target the distribution of branded notebooks, pens, and pencils to over 10,000 students from more than 40 primary schools in the counties where ArcelorMittal operates - Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa.

The 'Community School Supply Initiative' originally started in 2021 to support students as they return to school.

During a ceremonial presentation at Tobarconnie Public School in Barconnie, Grand Bassa County, Coenen emphasized the significance of ArcelorMittal's partnership with the communities and how it benefits them.

He spoke about investing in education and how it positively impacts communities. During the event, Coenen highlighted that education is a gift that stays with individuals forever once achieved. He stressed the importance of supporting the educational needs of Liberians as a crucial way to make a lasting impact on communities.

This, he said reflects ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to education and community development. ArcelorMittal'sdedication to supporting education extends beyond just providing school supplies as the company also funds a community development scholarship for Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong Counties high school students.

This scholarship helps students pursue high school education that can help build a better future for themselves and their communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The full distribution of educational supplies by ArcelorMittalLiberia is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and will ensure that thousands of students in the operation counties receive the necessary tools to enhance their learning experience and pursue their academic goals.

ArcelorMittal says it sees this initiative as not just about empowering students and investing in their future, but it believes by supporting education, it can continue its significant contribution to the growth and development of the communities where the company operates, creating a brighter tomorrow for everyone involved.

From local to international scholarships, ArcelorMittal has been a strong supporter of skill development since it entered Liberia.

Consistent with President Boakai's vision of empowering young Liberians with essential technical and operational skills, ArcelorMittal recently reaffirmed its dedication to additional investment in its Vocational and Technical Center (VTC), as well as support to other Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Liberia.

The company says by 2025, its ArcelorMittal Vocational Training Center will have 200 skilled youths in their program in addition to the 100 who have already graduated.

According to the global steel firm, further collaboration with other technical vocational training centers around the country will help to enrich Liberia's talent pool and drive socioeconomic advancement in the country, while the company will also continue to provide scholarships for Liberian students pursuing higher education abroad, thereby nurturing the next generation of leaders.