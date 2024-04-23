Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games - NNPC Makes Bright Start in Tennis, Volleyball

press release

In tennis, NNPC's Awin Ganjang defeated Ibrahim Afuye of SEPLAT in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 in the men's singles.

The Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games began on Monday with preliminary matches in sports like Volleyball, Chess, Scrabble, Tennis and Table tennis.

The sports were held at Package 'B' of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In some of the events decided Monday, NMDPRA defeated PTI 2-0 in Volleyball, just as NUPRC defeated Chevron 2-0.

In other volleyball matches played on the opening day, Shell defeated ExxonMobil 2-0, while TotalEnergies dismissed ARADEL 2-0. NNPC also defeated NLNG 2-0.

Similarly, Kazeem Abdufatau of PTI defeated Diaz Zapricon of NLNG 6-3, 6-3.

Olarewaju Akinwumi of NMDPRA defeated Isibor Iyasele of ExxonMobil 6-4, 4-6, 11-9'

There were also matches in the Ladies Singles.

Events will continue on Tuesday, with Team NUPRA taking on NNPC in volleyball.

Other volleyball matches, according to the schedule, include NLNG against Chevron, Total Energies will engage NMDPRA, while PTI and ARADEL will clash in the afternoon session. OANDO and ExxonMobil will also take to the court in the day's last match.