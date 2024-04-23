Liberia: INCHR Commissioner Faces Probe Over 30-Yr Old Man's Death

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is set to investigate Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) Commissioner Mohammed Fahnbulleh in connection with the death of Prince Wreyou, a 30-year-old man found deceased in police custody.

Following an internal inquiry by the INCHR, Commissioner Fahnbulleh, despite not being a police officer, has been implicated in Prince's death, as per Cllr. Dempster Brown, the INHCR chairperson. The incident occurred recently, a day after Commissioner Fahnbulleh personally brought Prince to the Salem Police Station in Monrovia following an arrest.

Brown has urged the Ministry of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Prince's death, questioning those involved from the initial arrest to the tragic outcome.

Family members of the deceased on April 17 staged a protest outside the INHCR office, holding INHCR Commissioner Mohammed Fahnbulleh accountable for the circumstances leading to Wreyou's death. Despite the family's allegations against Fahnbulleh, he denied any involvement in the man's demise. The family accused Fahnbulleh of orchestrating the situation that resulted in Wreyou's death while he was detained at the Salem Police Depot.

The incident took place on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 PM while the suspect was in the Police holding cell. The deceased was detained after being charged with Theft by Deception. It is alleged that he extorted Two Hundred United States Dollars from the complainant, promising to repair his vehicle. However, he reportedly failed to do so since the first of April 2024.

But citing the need for legal oversight, INHCR Chairperson Brown stated that the commission will collaborate with civil society in monitoring the investigation until its conclusion. During a recent press briefing, Brown recounted the events that led to the investigation, emphasizing the role of Commissioner Fahnbulleh in Prince's detainment and subsequent demise.

"I ordered the Director of Complaints, Monitoring and Investigation (DCIM) to visit the police station," Brown noted.

After the visit, he said, the team informed him that on Friday, April 12, Prince was taken to the Salem Police Station by Commissioner Fahnbulleh.

Brown further indicated that Officer Alfred Sudue, the commander at the Station, informed the INHCR's team that during the afternoon hours of the day, Commissioner Fahnbulleh took Wreyou to the station in the Commission's Vehicle marked with plate number LB-3609 and inscription GSA-INCHR-02-5.

"Commissioner Fahnbulleh informed the police that Prince Wreyou received from him US$200 to repair his vehicle but each time he made an effort to get to him, he couldn't find him," Brown quoted his team findings.

"The deceased was detained on Friday and on the morning of Saturday, April 13, but the Police Commander informed us the next day that the deceased allegedly committed suicide."

Prince's brother, Edward Wlejou, and other witnesses provided accounts of the events leading to Prince's detention, highlighting concerns about the handling of the case, especially regarding Commissioner Fahnbulleh's actions.

The INHCR, in line with human rights principles, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding individuals' rights while emphasizing the need for transparent investigations and accountability in such tragic events.

Meanwhile, sources at the Liberia National Police told the Daily Observer on Monday that investigations into circumstances leading to Wreyou's death are currently being investigated. The police sources, however, failed to name those who are under investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the INHCR seeks justice for Prince's family and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding his demise, underscoring the imperative to uphold human rights protections in all circumstances, particularly within state custody.