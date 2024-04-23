Liberia - Who's Nimba's Next Senator?

As citizens and residents of Nimba County head to the polls today to elect the next senator in the eagerly anticipated by-election, the focus is on the four male candidates vying for the seat. The candidates include former Senator Thomas Grupee of Reform National Congress, Nimba electoral district 5 representative Samuel Gongben Kogar of People's Unification Party, Armstrong Gobac Selekpor of Liberia National Union, and Nya Twayen, Jr of the Unity Party.

The competition appears to be primarily between Rep. Kogar and former Social Security figure Nya Twayen, with tribal affiliations shaping some voters' choices, particularly among the Dan and Mano communities.

The election features two Dan candidates (Grupee & Kogar) and two Mano candidates (Selekpor & Twayen), although the main contenders are likely to be Kogar and Twayen. There is a discussion among some Mano individuals advocating for the division of the two senatorial positions between the Dan and Mano tribes, given that Sen. Johnson (a Dan) holds one position, suggesting Twayen as a suitable candidate.

Despite tensions and debates over the outcome of the by-election, the race remains closely contested as Nimba awaits its new senator following Jeremiah Koung's elevation to Vice President after the 2023 elections.

The campaign has generated differing opinions from Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Vice Jeremaih Kpan Koung, with Sen. Johnson withdrawing his support from the Unity Party candidate Nya Twayen, citing party issues. Sen. Johnson, besides the issue of World Crimes, told Nimba via a radio interview that despite Nimba giving the UP the highest votes that led the party to victory in 2023, Nimba received fewer ministerial positions, while other counties, including Lofa and Bong, received more ministerial positions and top governmental positions.

On the other hand, VP Koung has endorsed Twayen and urged his supporters to do the same.

While there are predictions of either Nya Twayen or Rep. Samuel Kogar emerging as Nimba's next senator, some observers suggest that former Senator Grupee might have an edge due to his ballot position.

The election dynamics and political discussions through social media and local channels reflect the significance of this by-election for the people of Nimba.