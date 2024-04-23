Nigeria: Ondo APC Primary - Set Aside Personal Ambitions for Greater Good, OCM Urges Akinfolarin, Oke

Abuja — The Ondo State Conscience Movement (OCM) has called on the runners-up in the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary, Mayowa Akinfolarin and Olusola Oke, to put the interest of the state above their personal ambitions and work towards the greater good of Ondo State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the OCM congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the primary, but also urged the other contestants to demonstrate sportsmanship and unity in the face of defeat.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his decisive victory in the primary elections, but we also call upon other aspirants and political actors to demonstrate statesmanship and camaraderie in the aftermath of the primaries," said Shalom Olaseni, Chairman of OCM.

Akinfolarin and Oke came second and third respectively in the primary, which was won by Governor Aiyedatiwa with 48,569 votes. While Akinfolarin polled 15,343 votes, Oke secured 14,865 votes.

The OCM emphasized that the primary is over, and it is time for all stakeholders to come together and work towards the development of Ondo State.

"We must put aside our differences and work towards a common goal. The collective well-being of our state and its citizens should be our priority," Olaseni added.

The group also urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his fellow contestants and stakeholders, in the spirit of inclusivity and reconciliation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, the OCM called on all political stakeholders in the state to exercise caution and restraint in their actions and words, to avoid excessive tumult and political instability, which could be detrimental to the progress and development of the state.

Transitioning to a broader perspective, the OCM emphasized the crucial importance of unity and peace in Ondo State's political journey.

According to the Movement, the state has recently faced numerous challenges, and its people have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. At this critical juncture, unity and collective action are paramount for the state's well-being.

"It is imperative that we reflect on the values of unity, peace, and progress. Now, more than ever, we must prioritize the collective well-being of our state and its citizens," Olaseni stressed, underscoring the necessity for all political stakeholders to come together and work towards a brighter future for Ondo State.