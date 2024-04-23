Nigeria: Top Seeds Chase Rankings At National Table Tennis Tourney

Top seed players across the country will begin the race to get national ranking at the much anticipated National Table Tennis Championships billed to serve off today in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State.

The national ranking will be released after the tournament on Friday, April 26

The championship organised by the Osun State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) with support from the Micheal and Felicia Alabi Memorial Foundation and Canada-based Jodal Health Care will play host to 28 states.

Among the top seed players who will compete in 14 events for five days include 13th African Games medallist, Amadi Umeh of Edo and Bisola Asaju of Rivers in the senior singles event.

In the absence of women's singles defending champion Hope Udoaka, Asaju will be targeting her first title in the competition, but she will have to contend with Kwara's Sukurat Aiyelabegan, a silver medallist at the 13th African Games.

The men's singles top 10 seeds headed by Umeh has players like Akinwale Fagbamila, Emmanuel Augustine, Joshua Oladiran, Jamiu Ayanwale, Olayinka Oladipupo, Abdullahi Abdulrahman and Kehinde Oladele to contend with.

In the top 10 seeds in the women's singles led by Asaju, other listed seeds include Aiyelabegan, Abosede Akinsete; record holder in the annual Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup, Bosede Odusanya, Titilayo Olobatuyi, Kehinde Akinyinka, Oyinyechi Mba and Funmi Oyetayo.

The seeding list in the U-15 category is headed by Kogi's Victor Joseph and Ondo's Funmilayo Ojo.

In the draws list made public by the organisers, the men's singles has 15 groups with three in each group while the women's singles has 10 groups of three players in each group.