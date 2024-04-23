Nigeria: Rivers Int'l Marathon Holds May 18 in Port-Harcourt

The Rivers International Marathon, the first full international marathon in the South-South region will be staged on Saturday, May 18, in the Garden City of Port-Harcourt

Idah Peterside, head of media of the international race said the event is a confirmation of the state's intention to make it a destination of sorts for sports globally.

'The International Marathon has come at a time we have become, indisputably, the most performing state in sports in Nigeria. This has contributed, immensely, to the peace the state is enjoying now especially since His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara came on board as the Executive Governor of the state,' said Idah.

Idah said it is time to let the whole world see how beautiful and peaceful Rivers state is as well as open up its tourism potential.

'A healthy state will undoubtedly be a wealthy state. Sports, all over the world, has helped in keeping people healthy and one of the surest ways of encouraging people to keep and stay healthy is through road running events.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper, media officer and pundits on cable television, Supersports said the introduction of the 5km race was designed to get the young and the not too old to join the race as Rivers state hopes to encourage regular kip fit events after the race.

Meanwhile, organisers have said registration is still open for intending runners, both professional and social, who want to make history at the race.