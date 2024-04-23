Nigeria: Access Pensions Reaffirms Support to Pension-Backed Mortgages

22 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Access Pensions has emphasised its commitment to offering thorough guidance and assistance to customers interested in Pension-Backed Mortgages (PBMs).

The Head of Customer Experience at Access Pensions, Ophelia Alex-Iwuanyanwu, reiterated the commitment during a recent webinar organised by the company.

She also highlighted the Access Advantage, showcasing the robust financial ecosystem provided by Access Corporation and how the firm was committed to ensuring the best for its customers.

She said, "We offer competitive pension-backed mortgage finance tailored to your needs, ensuring your goal of home ownership is achieved.

"We also guide our customers through every step of the homeownership journey, starting well before the application reaches us. We offer end-to-end guidance from our team to ensure a simplified process that reduces the turnaround time, from initiation to PenCom's approval."

The Chief Investment Officer at Access Pensions, Wale Okunrinboye, while speaking on "Investment Management: How Do We Manage Your Pensions?" said, "Our investment process is built around applying an analytical approach to securities analysis, asset allocation, optimal trade execution and a quantitative approach to risk management."

The Regional Head, Business Development, Adaeze Raji, in his intervention, discussed the essential steps to achieve retirement goals, emphasising the importance of setting clear income targets and developing a comprehensive plan to achieve them.

She noted that this involved identifying income sources, assessing expenses, establishing a savings strategy and effectively managing assets and risks.

The webinar, hosted by the Head of Brand and Communications, Mojisola Coker, provided an enlightening platform for customers to engage in a question-and-answer session, fostering valuable insights.

