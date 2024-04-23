Nigeria: 2,583 Nigerians Killed, 2,164 Abducted in 3 Months - Report

We've reduced casualty figures - NSA

Says there are over 300 bandit warlords in North

Fleeing villagers storm Zamfara govt house

At least 2,583 people were killed and 2,164 kidnapped in the first quarter of this year, a data from Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, a security risk management and intelligence company based in Abuja, has shown.

The data, which recorded the number of killings and abductions across the country from January to March, showed that 80 percent of the killings and 94 percent of the abductions occurred in the North.

This report, however, conflicts with the position espoused by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who said that the casualty figures were going down.

The consulting firm's report showed that an average of 28 persons were killed and 24 kidnaped daily.

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, had earlier this month, during the maiden edition of the annual lecture series organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, said the security situation had improved.

Casualty figures in zones, states

The data from the Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited revealed that of the people killed during the period, 793 were from the North-West, 681 from the North-East and 596 from the North-Central. The casualties were recorded from bandits' attacks, farmers/herders' conflicts and communal clashes.

The South-West recorded 194 killings, the South-South, 161 people; and South-East, 158.

The five states with the highest number of killings were Borno, 517; Benue, 313; Katsina, 252; Zamfara, 212 and Kaduna, 206.

Abductions

The data showed that of the 2,164 persons abducted within the period, 1,297 were kidnapped in the North-West, 421 in the North-East, 330 in the North-Central, 30 in the South-West, 66 in the South-South and 20 in the South-East.

Kaduna State recorded the highest number of abductees with 546; Zamfara, 447; Borno, 340; Katsina, 252 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 102.

Experts hopeful Tinubu will tackle challenges

Security analysts, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the numbers of killings and abductions that happened in the first quarter of this year reflected a broader pattern of escalating violence and insecurity that had enveloped the North in particular, disrupting lives and instilling fears in the populace.

One of them, Ahmed Getso, observed that the intensification of coordinated security operations by security agencies had compelled criminals to migrate, seeking new territories to evade the law enforcement focus.

"When security forces concentrate their efforts on high-risk areas, criminals tend to relocate to different communities," Getso said.

He said the present administration was receptive of criticisms regarding security challenges. He said this was contrary to the security approach of former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, which he described as largely dismissive of calls for reforms, criticisms and commentaries from experts, professionals and academics.

The CEO of Beacon consulting firm, Kabiru Adamu, in an interview with Daily Trust, attributed the security challenge in the North to ineffective justice system, poor land administration policies, presence of non-state armed groups, ungoverned spaces, porous borders as well as proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

He said the large youth population lacking education and skillsets, as well as a governance system failing to meet the developmental needs of the people poses serious challenges.

Adamu said the nation's security challenges could best be improved through collaboration among security sector organisations, federal and state governments as well as neighbouring countries.

We've reduced casualty figures - Ribadu

The NSA, had in a pre-Convocation lecture he delivered at the Usmanu DanFodiyo University, Sokoto, on Thursday, said the present administration had made serious progress in reducing casualty figures from terrorists' attacks.

He said, "Since the coming of this administration, we have not seen any organised terrorist attack. Roads hitherto unsafe for commuters, for instance the Abuja- Kaduna, Zaria-Kano are today secure for travellers at any time of the day.

"We are not out of the woods yet, but we have made serious progress in pushing down casualty figures and depriving miscreants access to weapons and free movement. Since assuming office, we have also successfully freed over a thousand individuals, many of whom were villagers held captive for as long as two to three years. We successfully secured the release of abducted students from the Federal University of Gusau and school children from Kuriga without paying ransom.

"Our non-kinetic strategies and approach are driven by evidence. We have strengthened the administration of criminal justice by reopening trials of Boko Haram terrorism suspects detained in Kanji and other locations across the country and prosecutions are now underway in eight different courts. "Concurrently, we have significantly reduced the proliferation of arms nationwide by blocking the flows and arresting gunrunners", he said.

Ribadu said estimates suggested there are over 300 bandit warlords, each commanding at least 50 fighters operational across different regions of Northern Nigeria.

"Like in the pre-colonial era, kinship and community ties continue to play significant roles in banditry, with bandit groups often operating within defined ethnic or kinship lines, forming bandit families or clans.

"These groups rely on extensive networks of informants, safe houses, and community support to evade authorities or rival factions. The loyalty within these families and the code of silence among community members have made it challenging for authorities to effectively combat banditry," the NSA stated.