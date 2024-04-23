Nigeria: Inmate Regains Freedom After 4 Years Without Case File

22 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has set free an awaiting trial inmate, Saliu Akande, charged with rape after he spent four years at the Auchi Medium Security Correctional Centre without a case file.

Justice Okungbowa said the visit was part of his activities to decongest the correctional centre and to promote speedy trial of inmates.

He noted that Section 470 (2) of the Edo State Administration of Law 2018 entrusted the court with the mandate to ensure criminal matters were speedily dealt with and reduce congestion of criminal cases in courts.

He said, "Since my assumption of office, I have, together with members of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee, worked assiduously to ensure that our mandate is accorded the much desired seriousness.

"To this end, my avowed and unalloyed commitment is that no one is made to remain here one day longer than necessary unless as prescribed by law."

