Gambia: Ferry Disaster Must Be Prevented

editorial

The recent arrest of those who attempted to protest against the absence of ferries at the Banjul/Barra route and the subsequent invitation of some officials of The Gambia Ferry Service Company Limited on the predicament of the ferry service operators by the police confirm that all is still not well at the Barra/Banjul ferry crossing.

There is need to engage those who need the services so that they could fully understand why the last ferry to ply the route was almost lost at sea. There is also need for a thorough look at the ferries that have been in operation to determine whether they are sea worthy before they are put in the service of the people again. Competent technicians should be mobilised to do a thorough assessment of the sea worthiness of the crafts. Life must not be put at risk when all the warning signals are evident.