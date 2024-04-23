Liberia: Low Turnout of Voters, Peaceful Poll in Nimba Senatorial By-Election

23 April 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Sanniquellei — Voting commenced in some of the precinct centers in the Sanniquellei and Bah regions in Tuesday's Nimba senatorial by-election, with a low turnout of voters.

A visit by our reporter observed that most polling staff at precinct areas arrived very early with election materials.

Some of the voters who spoke to FrontPageAfrica expressed their joy to participate in the poll, saying that they wanted to perform their civic responsibility.

Mr. Moses Yormie, a voter, told FrontPageAfrica after voting that he was glad to have participated in the election.

He appealed to the National Elections Commission (NEC) to allow the will of the people to prevail in the election.

"We are appealing to NEC to allow our votes to count and let the will of the people prevail.

"We must get what we voted for without any manipulation at the end of the election," he said.

A 60-year-old resident of Sanniquellei, Samuel Dolo , commended the Government of Liberia for ensuring adequate security for the people, saying the atmosphere was very peaceful.

Dolo also commended the security agencies for being fully on the ground to protect the voters without any intimidation.

"We urge NEC to do the needful and give us what we voted for. They should not manipulate the results of the election," he said.

